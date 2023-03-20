Share:

ISLAMABAD-Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee Limited (CPPA-G) and K-Electric (KE) have sought NEPRA nod for a hike of Rs0.8560/unit and Rs1.662/unit, respectively in electricity tariff on account of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for February.

In a petition submitted to NEPRA, on the behalf of power distribution companies (), the CPPA-G said that for the month of February the reference fuel charges from the consumers were Rs7.2120/unit while the actual fuel cost was Rs8.0689/unit. Therefore, it should be allowed to pass the increase of Rs0.8569/ unit to the consumers. According the CPPA-G petition, transmission losses were 2.79 percent during the month.

The CPPA-G further said the total energy generation during February was decreased to 7,756 GWh, from 8,514.85 GWh in January. The total generation cost in February was Rs62.140 billion. The generation cost of per unit energy in February also decreased to Rs8.0123/unit from Rs11.2026/unit in January. According to the CCPA-G data, net electricity delivered to Discos was 7,516 GWh at the cost of Rs60.648 billion or Rs8.0689/unit. Previous Adjustment/ Supplementary Charges were 12 GWh, Sale to IPPs 23 GWh and transmission losses were 216 GWh.

The hydel power generation increased to 2,052 GWh in February from 800.33 GWh during previous month. The share of hydel generation was 26.46 percent in February. The share of coal in power generation has been decreased to 14.07 percent from 28.70 percent in January. Generation of coal based electricity reduced from 2,443.77 GWh in January to 1,091 GWh in February. The cost of coal generation was also decreased from Rs16.522/unit in January to Rs12.5706/unit in February. In February, 108 GWh electricity (1.39 percent) was generated from furnace oil at the cost of Rs21.6733/unit. In January, 463.32 GWh or 5.44 percent furnace oil based electricity was generated at the cost of Rs28.9651/unit.

The generation of gas based power plants also reduced to 850 GWh (10.95percent) in February from 1,145.89 GWh (13.46 percent) in January. The cost of the gas based electricity was increased in February to Rs10.0680/unit from Rs9.5882/unit in January. The electricity generated from RLNG has increased to 1,462 GWh (18.86percent) in February from 1,285.79 GWh (15.10percent). The cost of the RLNG based electricity was also gone upto Rs23.3602/unit in February from Rs21.9058/unit in January. The generation from nuclear power plants 1,883 GWh at Rs1.0675/unit. Electricity imported from Iran was 33 GWh in February. The cost of Iranian electricity was Rs24.7285/unit. In February, the power generation from baggasse was 100 GWh at Rs5.3584/unit. The power generation from different sources (mixed) was 2 GWh at a price of Rs6.0098/unit. The generation from wind was drastically reduced to 92 GWh in February from 287.21 GWh during the previous month. Solar generation was 82 GWh during February. In its petition KE, has asked an increase of Rs1.662/unit in power tariff on account of monthly FCA for February. The impact of the hike will be Rs1.856 billion on the power consumers. The NEPRA will hold two separate public hearings on CPPA-G and KE petitions on March 30, 2023.