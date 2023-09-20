Court halts Arshad Sharif murder case proceedings

A local court has sent the Arshad Sharif murder case file to the record room, halting further proceedings due to the absence of the witnesses.

Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah, in his written decision of the previous hearing conducted Wednesday, observed that the court had received the investigation report of Section 512 of the Pakistan Penal Court on March 16 in the Arshad Sharif murder case.

Subsequently the court summoned the witnesses on April 5 to record their statements, but none appeared, the verdict added. The court further said that the witnesses were not interested in recording their statements as they did not appear despite 15 chances were given to the prosecution to submit their statements.

Keeping the situation in mind, the court maintained that it stopped further proceedings in the case and the prosecution might file another application for hearing as per the appearance of the witnesses.

The file of the Arshad Sharif murder case was being sent to the record room till further orders, it added.