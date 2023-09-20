Wednesday, September 20, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

US dollar drops to Rs293.75 in interbank trading

US dollar drops to Rs293.75 in interbank trading
Web Desk
12:33 PM | September 20, 2023
Business

The US dollar (USD) dropped by 1.15 Pakistani rupee (PKR) in interbank on Wednesday morning.

The USD goes down by PKR 1.15 this morning and trading in interbank at Rs293.75.

The US dollar dropped below Rs300 in the interbank market last week as the rupee continued its upward trajectory, currency dealers said.

In August, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) had been witnessing a continuous devaluation. The buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were standing as high as Rs322 and Rs325 respectively.

The authorities have launched a crackdown against dollar hoarding and smuggling. The FIA and secret agencies being tipped to conduct raids at homes in crackdown on US dollars hoarding for recovery of the US currency.

According to sources, targeted homes have been pointed out with the help of the data gathered from exchange companies. “There are reliable reports that the dollar mafia has hoarded the greenback at homes after crackdown,” sources said.

Rupee witnesses 11th consecutive recovery session

“The agencies have a list of persons, who have purchased massive amount of the US currency,” sources said. “Those involved in hoarding dollars in homes would have to undergo jail terms,” sources confided.

After a crackdown against the currency mafia, US dollar has shed 31 Pakistani rupees in the open market.

Web Desk

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-20/Lahore/epaper_img_1695190080.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023