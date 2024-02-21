Sick Assange absent at key hearing against extradition to US

LONDON - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was Tuesday absent due to illness from a London court hearing his final appeal against extradition to the United States to face trial for publishing secret military and diplomatic files. At the start of the two-day session, Assange’s lawyer Edward Fitzgerald told London’s High Court that the 52-year-old was “not well today” and would not be attending ei­ther in person or by video link.

Arriving earlier, Assange’s wife Stella thanked a crowd of protesters, saying: “Please keep on show­ing up, be there for Julian and for us, until Julian is free.” The crowd outside court chanted “Free Ju­lian Assange”. Washington wants the Australian extradited after he was charged there multiple times between 2018 and 2020 over WikiLeaks’ 2010 publication of files relating to the US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. “We have two big days ahead, We don’t know what to expect, but you’re here because the world is watching,” Stella Assange added. “They just cannot get away with this. Julian needs his freedom and we all need the truth,” she said. The long-running legal saga in Britain’s courts is now nearing a conclusion, after Assange lost successive rulings in recent years.

If this week’s bid to appeal is successful, he will have another chance to argue his case in a London court, with a date set for a full hearing.

If he loses, Assange will have exhausted all UK appeals and will enter the extradition process, al­though his team have indicated they will appeal to European courts. Stella Assange has said he will ask the European Court of Human Rights to temporarily halt the extradition if needed, warn­ing he would die if sent to the United States. “To­morrow and the day after will determine whether he lives or dies essentially, and he’s physically and mentally obviously in a very difficult place,” she told BBC radio on Monday.

US President Joe Biden has faced sustained pressure, both domestically and internationally, to drop the 18-count indictment Assange faces in federal court in Virginia, which was filed under his predecessor Donald Trump.