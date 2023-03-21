Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan earned $1,523.280 million by providing different information technology (IT) services to various countries during the first seven months of the current fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a growth of 2.38 percent as compared to $1,487.865 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding months of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported. During July-January (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 2.87 percent as it surged from $1,191.575 million last fiscal year to $1,225.730 million this year. Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 5.57 percent, from $430.309 million to $454.283 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 158.07 percent, from $1.357 million to $3.502 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services surged by 11.89 percent, from $312.484 million to $349.635 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services increased to $1.594 million from $0.770 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services witnessed a decrease of 6.70 percent going down from $446.655 million to $416.716 million. Meanwhile, the export of information services during the period under review declined by 16.40 percent going down from $3.110 million to $2.600 million. Among the information services, the exports of news agency services decreased by 12.48 percent, from $2.052 million to $1.796 million whereas the exports of other information services also decreased by 24.01 percent, from $1.058 million to $0.804 million.

The export of telecommunication services however witnessed an increase of 0.60 percent as these went up from $293.180 million to $294.950 million during the months under review, the data revealed. Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 2.30 percent during the period as its exports increased from $118.669 million to $121.398 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services decreased by 0.55 percent, from $174.511 million to $173.552 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.