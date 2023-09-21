Man kills brother over domestic dispute

FAISALABAD - A man killed his younger brother over a domestic dispute in a nearby village on Wednesday. Accord­ing to police, the incident took place in the limits of Rodala Road police station, where Akbar shot dead his younger brother Gul Naz after an altercation over a domestic issue. The police have shifted the body to a mortuary for autopsy after collecting forensic evi­dence. Further investigation was underway.

18 FACTORIES, 11 OWNERS BOOKED FOR SMOG LAWS VIOLATIONS

The district environment department sealed 18 factories, got cases registered against 11 owners during the last one week. Deputy Director Muham­mad Nawaz said here Wednesday the environment department’s teams also gave a deadline of one week for rectifying the tools used to control smoke. He said the teams imposed a total fine of Rs1 million on ten others for violation of smog laws. The teams also is­sued challan tickets to 154 vehicles over smoke emit­ting and imposed a fine of Rs1 million on drivers.

WOMAN KILLED OVER OLD ENMITY

A young woman was shot dead over an old en­mity in the area of City Jaranwala police station.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that Kashif had an old rivalry with Ehsan of the same locality over some dispute. Over this issue, Ehsan alongwith his accomplices entered into the house of Kashif and opened indiscriminate firing. As a result, Zoya, wife of Kashif, received serious bullet injuries and died on the spot. The police took the body into custody and started investiga­tion of the incident. The police are raiding for ar­rest of the accused who managed to escape from the scene after murder.