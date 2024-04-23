Digital grievance

I am writing to express my con­cern regarding the lack of an on­line complaints cell for the citi­zens of Sindh. In today’s digital age, where technology has made com­munication more accessible and ef­ficient, it is essential for the gov­ernment to provide avenues for citizens to voice their concerns and grievances conveniently.

As a resident of Sindh, I have wit­nessed numerous instances where individuals face difficulties in ad­dressing issues such as corrup­tion, inefficiency, and lack of ac­countability within government departments. While traditional complaint mechanisms exist, they often involve lengthy procedures and bureaucratic hurdles, deter­ring many from seeking redressal for their problems.

In light of this, I urge the Chief Minister of Sindh to consider es­tablishing an online complaints cell that would enable citizens to register their grievances easily and track their status online. Such a platform would not only stream­line the complaint process but also enhance transparency and ac­countability within government agencies.

Furthermore, an online com­plaints cell would empower citizens to participate more actively in the governance process by providing them with a direct channel to com­municate their concerns to the au­thorities. It would also serve as a valuable tool for collecting feedback and identifying systemic issues that require attention.

I believe that by embracing tech­nology and innovative solutions, the government of Sindh can signifi­cantly improve service delivery and enhance citizen satisfaction. There­fore, I call upon the Chief Minister to take immediate action in estab­lishing an online complaints cell for the benefit of the people of Sindh.

AFTAB AHMED KHASKHELI,

Sindh.