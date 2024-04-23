Digital grievance

I am writing to express my concern regarding the lack of an online complaints cell for the citizens of Sindh. In today’s digital age, where technology has made communication more accessible and efficient, it is essential for the government to provide avenues for citizens to voice their concerns and grievances conveniently.
As a resident of Sindh, I have witnessed numerous instances where individuals face difficulties in addressing issues such as corruption, inefficiency, and lack of accountability within government departments. While traditional complaint mechanisms exist, they often involve lengthy procedures and bureaucratic hurdles, deterring many from seeking redressal for their problems.
In light of this, I urge the Chief Minister of Sindh to consider establishing an online complaints cell that would enable citizens to register their grievances easily and track their status online. Such a platform would not only streamline the complaint process but also enhance transparency and accountability within government agencies.
Furthermore, an online complaints cell would empower citizens to participate more actively in the governance process by providing them with a direct channel to communicate their concerns to the authorities. It would also serve as a valuable tool for collecting feedback and identifying systemic issues that require attention.
I believe that by embracing technology and innovative solutions, the government of Sindh can significantly improve service delivery and enhance citizen satisfaction. Therefore, I call upon the Chief Minister to take immediate action in establishing an online complaints cell for the benefit of the people of Sindh.
AFTAB AHMED KHASKHELI,
Sindh.