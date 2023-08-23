SAU student clinches second position in Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award

HYDERABAD-One of the students of Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam clinched second position in the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award.

Vice Chancellor Dr Fateh Marri congratulated the student namely Dr. Waseem Leghari for achieving important positions in the competition. According to university spokesman, a total of 2000 students from all over the country participated in the Prime Minister’s National Innovation Award and presented their ideas for the competition. A group of 40 students at Sindh Agriculture University, presented their ideas of them three students including Dr. Waseem Leghari and Muhammad Asif were selected for the final competitions where Dr. Waseem Leghari stood runner-up and received cash awarded a prize of Rs 500,000,

In order to congratulate and encourage the successful student, a simple but impressive ceremony was held on Tuesday here at the Vice-Chancellor’s Secretariat. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that the faculty and students at the university were proud of this achievement adding that it reflected the commitment of varsity’s graduates to contribute positively for the society. The Vice Chancellor also pledged the provision of necessary resources including space and access to the Business Incubation Center (BIC) and laboratories of the Faculty of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Sciences. Director of the Business Incubation Center Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito said that these types of positive activities would provide opportunities for students’ engagement and experiences.