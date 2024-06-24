Five held for aerial firing at wedding

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Dera police arrested five people for engaging in aerial firing during a wedding ceremony here on Sunday. The police took action after receiving public complaints in the limits of Cantt Police station, said a police spokesman. He said a team of Cant Police Station led by SDPO City Circle Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Arslan Khan Gandapur conducted a raid at the wedding ceremony and arrested five accused of aerial firing. The arrested accused included Zahid Khan son of Mir Alam, Abid son of Noor Ali, Aman Ullah son of Ramzan Ali, Usman son of Soorat Khan and Yousaf son of Ibrahim. The police also recovered a Kalashnikov along with 10 cartridges, two pistols along with 20 cartridges and two mausers along with 15 cartridges. The police registered a case against the arrested accused.

Young boy drowns in drain

A 12-year-old boy drowned in a drain here in Tehsil Paroa on Sunday. According to Rescue 1122 spokesman Aizaz Mehmood, the emergency service received information that a boy was drowned in the drain in Paroa Tehsil. A team of Rescue 1122 divers started a search operation under the supervision of Diving Supervisor Khurram Sherazi. The rescue team retrieved the body of a boy who was identified as Muhammad Taimoor son of Muhammad Yaqub.

Robbers snatch motorbike, cash, mobile phone from citizen

Three armed robbers snatched a motorbike, Rs 90,000 cash and a mobile phone from a citizen at gunpoint in the limits of Saddar police station here Sunday. According to details, 42-year-old Ramzan Baloch son of Ghulam Farid, a resident of Jabbar-wala reported to Saddar police that he was moving towards Musa-Khar Adda on Chashma road on his motorcycle CD-70. In the meantime, some three muggers stopped him and snatched his motorcycle, mobile phone and Rs 90,000 cash. The robbers escaped from the scene