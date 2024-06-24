President Zardari to finalise strategy for operation against Katcha dacoits

President Asif Ali Zardari will pay a day-long visit to Sukkur today to chair a meeting over the law and order situation in Sindh.

CM Murad Ali Shah, IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Sindh home minister and DG Rangers Sindh will attend the huddle along with DIG Sukkur, Larkana and federal and provincial ministers.

The meeting will be briefed over the ongoing operation in katcha areas by the police and Rangers.

The session chaired by President Zardari is expected to take key decisions to tackle the law and order in Katcha areas.

President Asif Zardari in a meeting on Sindh law and order in May had directed Sindh authorities to launch a large-scale operation against street criminals in Karachi, dacoits in the katcha area, and drug traffickers throughout the province in coordination with other provinces.