Man stabbed to death over land dispute in Chakbeli

Rawalpindi-In a shocking incident, a 23-year-old man from Chakbeli, who had gone missing a day ago, was found dead with multiple knife wounds on his body, informed sources on Saturday.

The death of a young man identified as Rustam, who was missing from home, remained a mystery.

However, police claimed that a manhunt has been launched for arrest of three suspects with whom the young man had land dispute. A First Information Report (FIR) has also been lodged with Rawat Police Station under Pakistan Penal Code sections 302/34.

According to sources, the locals have spotted body of a young man lying in fields near Sangh Bun (a small dam), some 300 away from Chakbeli Road and alerted police. Following the information, a team of Rawat police, headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Syed Hamid Kazmi, forensic experts and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit rushed to the scene and took body into custody. Later, the body was moved to hospital with help of Rescue 1122 for post-mortem.

Talking to The Nation, SHO PS Rawat Inspector Syed Hamid Kazmi said that the man was stabbed to death by unknown men and the body was thrown in fields. He said a day ago, the father of the deceased had tabled an application with police about his son being missing mysteriously from house. He said that it was assertained during preliminary investigation that man was killed over land dispute. He said that the family had suspecion on three men of opponents who might be involved in the murder of Rustam. He said police have began investigation after filing FIR against unknown killers.