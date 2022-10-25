Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday raised objec­tions and returned Chairman Pa­kistan Tehrirk-e-Insaf (PTI) Im­ran Khan’s petition to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) or judicial commission to probe the “illegal” surveillance, record­ing and release of data, including audio recordings, from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

The Registrar Office said that Imran Khan, who filed the pe­tition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, did not point out how this matter is of pub­lic importance and fundamen­tal rights. It also said that the petitioner has not approached the relevant forum. The former prime minister had filed a peti­tion on October 20 requesting the apex court to declare that the illegal surveillance of the PMO and PMH and the release of the surveillance data, especially through the audio leaks, are un­constitutional and in viola­tion of law. The court was also asked to issue directions to de­termine the authenticity of the audio leaks and to identify and take to task and punish the persons responsible for au­thorizing and conducting the illegal surveillance, and the collection and subsequent re­lease of the surveillance data, including the audio leaks.

The PTI further prayed to di­rect the government and all relevant agencies and author­ities to take all necessary steps to prevent the release, publi­cation, dissemination, sharing, broadcast and spread of any of the surveillance data, includ­ing the further use of the au­dio leaks.

A slew of audio recordings of conversations between key government figures — includ­ing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, and some members of the federal cabinet and the PTI Chairman and the leaders were released last month.