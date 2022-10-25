ISLAMABAD - The Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan Monday raised objections and returned Chairman Pakistan Tehrirk-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s petition to constitute a joint investigation team (JIT) or judicial commission to probe the “illegal” surveillance, recording and release of data, including audio recordings, from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).
The Registrar Office said that Imran Khan, who filed the petition under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, did not point out how this matter is of public importance and fundamental rights. It also said that the petitioner has not approached the relevant forum. The former prime minister had filed a petition on October 20 requesting the apex court to declare that the illegal surveillance of the PMO and PMH and the release of the surveillance data, especially through the audio leaks, are unconstitutional and in violation of law. The court was also asked to issue directions to determine the authenticity of the audio leaks and to identify and take to task and punish the persons responsible for authorizing and conducting the illegal surveillance, and the collection and subsequent release of the surveillance data, including the audio leaks.
The PTI further prayed to direct the government and all relevant agencies and authorities to take all necessary steps to prevent the release, publication, dissemination, sharing, broadcast and spread of any of the surveillance data, including the further use of the audio leaks.
A slew of audio recordings of conversations between key government figures — including Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz, and some members of the federal cabinet and the PTI Chairman and the leaders were released last month.