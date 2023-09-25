CM says Punjab importing technology from China to resolve public problems

LAHORE - Speaking in the context of his recent visit to China, Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated on Sunday that the Punjab government intended to import technology from China to address the challenges faced by the people. Talk­ing to the media after attending the inauguration of the Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA), the chief minister shared that he had undertaken several visits within China during his recent tour, with the primary goal of advancing the welfare of the people. He emphasized that Chinese technology and expertise would be leveraged to resolve public issues. He also mentioned that discus­sions were held with Chinese officials on topics such as meat export tech­nology, tourism experiences, and the exchange of insights. Chief Minister Naqvi highlighted that Chinese experts would soon collaborate with lo­cal officials to combat smog. He praised China’s One Window Operation, which efficiently fulfills all needs within a single office in a single day. Re­garding economic chal­lenges, he reassured the public that the government was dedi­cated to curbing inflation and cracking down on hoarding. He expressed the government’s commitment to control­ling prices across various commodities and addressing the issue of conjuncti­vitis. Responding to a question, he ac­knowledged the federal government’s role in certain matters, such as electricity pric­ing. During the Urs cel­ebrations of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA), Chief Minister Naqvi inaugurated sev­eral initiatives, includ­ing the construction of a Langar Khana in collabo­ration with the Madina Foundation at the Mazar of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) and the res­toration of a library at the same loca­tion. He commended the Walled City Authority Lahore for their extensive efforts in renovating and preserving historical buildings in Lahore. The chief minister paid his respects at the Mazar and offered prayers for the progress, prosperity, peace, and sta­bility of the country and its people. The event was attended by provincial ministers, officials, religious schol­ars, and representatives from various communities, including Sikhs, Hindus, and Christians. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also inaugurated a Library and Interfaith Dialogue Table, underscor­ing the government’s commitment to promoting interfaith harmony. Addi­tionally, he laid the foundation stone for a Model Langar Khana at the Ma­zar of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) through an agreement signed between the Auqaf department and the Medina Foundation. He emphasized the gov­ernment’s dedication to providing excellent facilities for the devotees participating in the Urs celebrations, considering them as honored guests.