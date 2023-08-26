Sunday, August 27, 2023
NOC pending: Pakistan participation in SAFF U16 Championship hangs in balance

Web Sports Desk
6:57 PM | August 26, 2023
Once again, the Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) is encountering obstacles in obtaining the necessary No Objection Certificate (NOC) for their impending participation in the SAFF U16 Championship set to take place in Bhutan.

The PFF has requested the federal government to issue the NOC as soon as possible. The PFF had applied for NOC four weeks before. It must be noted that the issuance of NOC has been a recurring problem faced by the PFF for the last few months.

The Pakistan U16 squad has to leave for Bhutan on Tuesday, August 29.

As per the announced schedule, Pakistan will kick off its campaign against the home side, Bhutan, on September 1 at Changlimithang Stadium in Thimphu.

The Green Shirts will face the Maldives on September 3 at the same venue, with the top two teams qualifying for the semi-final stage. The SAFF U16 Championship will end on September 10.

