Excise dept to launch crackdown against defaulters for recovery of Rs400m arrears

MULTAN - Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Department is going to take strict legal action against 25,000 defaulters for recovery of about Rs400 million arrears/pend­ing dues from next month of August.

District Officer Admin/ ETO Property Wing, Khalid Hussain Qasoori, told media here on Tues­day that the warning notices were served to the defaulters for payment of dues but they didn’t sub­mit the dues within deadline period. He said that the arrest warrants, sealing and confiscation of properties would be made to recover the pending dues. He urged the defaulters to pay their arrears/pending dues as early as possible to avert from any inconvenience.

Qasoori said that the provincial government has announced 10 percent rebate offer over submitting property tax through E-payment and five percent through payment of banks till September 30. He said that there were 150,000 property taxpayers across the district and challans would be issued soon to all property tax owners. The excise depart­ment staff would go door to door and distribute the challans and upload it first time on system by taking picture of the owner and property for transparency. Excise official urged the domestic consumers and business community to avail the provincial govern­ment’s opportunity and submit their property taxes through E-payment before September.