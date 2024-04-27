Three killed by lightning strike in Mansehra

Mansehra - Lightning struck three individuals, including two siblings, in the forests of Kundaw Kari in Oghi tehsil of Mansehra district on Friday.

According to locals, all three shepherds, accompanied by their herds and sheep, were fatally struck by lightning. The sudden lightning, followed by heavy rainfall, alarmed the residents, prompting them to rush to the forest where the victims were found.

Amir Khadim, an official from Rescue 1122, stated, “Our teams promptly responded to the incident after receiving the alert and transported the deceased to a hospital in Oghi.” The bodies were later taken to the Tehsil Headquarters Hospital, Oghi.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Shafique, 28, from Battagram, Ahmad Khan, 40, from Oghi, and Mohammad Shakeel, 10, also from Battagram.

Following the Friday prayers, heavy rainfall began in the upper areas of Hazara division, causing flooding in the streets and roads of Mansehra city, disrupting traffic flow. Uprooted trees and a two-hour electricity outage were reported in parts of the district.