Wednesday, December 27, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 2,534 points

PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 2,534 points
Agencies
December 27, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 2,534.12 points, a negative change of 4.11 percent, closing at 59,170.98 points against 61,705.09 points the previous trading day.  A total of 670,859,618 shares valuing Rs17.129 billion were traded during the day as compared to 671,550,776 shares valuing Rs13.709 billion the last day.  Some 369 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 43 of them recorded gains and 315 sustained losses, whereas the share prices of 11 remained unchanged.  The three top-trading companies were K-Electric Ltd with 97,358,482 shares at Rs4.44 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 72,516,907 shares at Rs1.36 per share and Bank of Punjab with 41,014,387 shares at Rs5.72 per share. Sapphire Fibres Mills witnessed a maximum increase of Rs109.12 per share price, closing at Rs1,566.00, whereas the runner-up was Ibrahim Fibres Limited with a Rs23.45 rise in its per share price to Rs363.90. Unilever Pakistan Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs355.00 per share closing at Rs21,000.00, followed by Nestle Pakistan Limited with Rs106.00 decline to close at Rs7,800.00.

Transgender person killed in Peshawar

 

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-12-26/Lahore/epaper_img_1703571018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023