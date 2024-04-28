Sunday, April 28, 2024
PM Shehbaz praises SIFC's role regarding Saudi investment

2:28 PM | April 28, 2024
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has lauded the pivotal role of Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) regarding Saudi investment in Pakistan.

Addressing the consultative meeting with federal ministers and other officials of the ministries in Riyadh, he said that it is imperative to work tirelessly, and day and night for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

He said there is no room for laziness, and we must move forward swiftly.

During the session, the Prime Minister received detailed briefings from various relevant ministries, regarding progress in investment with the Saudi government.

Additionally, the Prime Minister consulted with federal ministers on highlighting Pakistan's stance at the World Economic Forum in a robust manner.

