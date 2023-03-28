Share:

Prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday demanded the National Assembly to make legislation to reduce powers enjoyed by the chief justice of Pakistan.

The premier made the demand while speaking in the National Assembly a day after Supreme Court’s Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail raised objections over “one man show” powers of the top judge in their dissenting notes in the suo motu case related to elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Calling the judgments of the two judges a ray of hope, PM Shehbaz said: “History wouldn’t forgive us if we stay away from legislation”. He also read the excerpts of the judgments on the floor of the lower house of the parliament.

He called for collective wisdom and efforts to ensure rule of law and supremacy of constitution in the country. Mr Sharif said a society based on justice was imperative to steer the country out of current dire straits.

He urged the House to fulfill its constitutional responsibility to protect the country from constitutional and political crisis. He said the pillars of the state will have to play their role for this purpose.

The premier regretted that PTI Chairman is blackmailing the judiciary through violent tactics. He said the PTI Chairman did not recognise the law and constitution and is not surrendering before the courts. He said: “Today the democracy is faced with fascism”.

He said, “Our constitution clearly protects the separation of powers, while at present, some judicial verdicts are openly violating the constitution by supporting PTI in all cases”. He said certain legislation should be made to strengthen rule of law in the country.

He said during his four-year tenure Imran Khan compromised national interest by pulling himself out from the IMF agreement and blaming our friendly countries.

He said since the coalition partners came into power through a legitimate way under no-confidence motion, the foreign minister and finance minister were struggling to rebuild Pakistan's good relations with all friendly countries.

Shehbaz Sharif said instead of facing cases against him, Imran Khan was attacking law enforcement agencies when they tried to deal him under the law and the constitution.

He said no political party could run away from the elections which are the beauty of a democracy. He, however, said the recent decision of Election Commission of Pakistan regarding the elections had been taken keeping in view the resurgence of terrorism in the country.