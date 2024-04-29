Carpet sector to be patronised for boosting exports: Ejazur Rehman

LAHORE - The Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chairperson Ejazur Rehman said that the handloom carpet industry has a very good export track record in the past, therefore, there is a demand from the government to patronise this industry and solve its problems.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting at the Carpet Training Institute. He said we have to present the innovation power of Pakistan to the world and to sell our products in the world we have to create our own window for which we need to focus on branding and marketing.

Ejazur Rehman said that he has already demanded that designing, branding and other areas of hand-woven carpets should be made part of the curriculum and courses. He further said we should try to gain access to those markets which are still beyond our reach through Pakistani embassies abroad. “Pakistan’s handwoven carpets industry is capable of competing with other countries including its traditional competitors, it only needs the support and patronage of the government,” he added. He said that the students in the Carpet Training Institute will be trained to prepare modern designs keeping in mind the choice of carpet products of different countries.