Improvement in law & order situation top priority of PPP leadership: Home Minister

Our Staff Reporter
April 29, 2024
KARACHI  -  Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has said that serious efforts are being made to improve the law and order situation in the province.

He said that the top leadership of the People’s Party has directed to further improve law and order situation in Karachi and other cities of the province, a communique said.

“As the home minister, I have been working for almost a month and a half, and there has been a decrease in the street crimes in the last week. Action is also being taken against negligent police officers”, he added.

He was talking to the media after a meeting of the Sindh Bar Council in Karachi on Sunday. In the meeting, Yasir Arafat was elected as the Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Sindh Bar Council, while Kashif Hanif was elected as the Vice Chairman. Abdul Star Loharani was elected as the Chairman of the BF Committee, Sher Muhammad Wassan as the Chairman of the Legal Education Committee, and Ehsan Sial as the Chairman of the Disciplinary Committee.

He said that Karachi is the heart and capital of Sindh and peace and security are our top priority from Kashmore to Karachi.

In response to a question, the minister said that we will establish peace in Sindh at any cost and we will crush the dens of dactylics and kidnappers.

