Police arrest three in murder cases

ATTOCK - Police yesterday arrested four outlaws including three involved in murder and attempted murder cases. According to the local police, all the accused have been put behind the bars. In the first attempt, the police arrested Zain Ali for allegedly stabbing and slaughtering his friend to death in the limits of Hazro police station. In another attempt, the police arrested Badar Munir and Umar Farooq, wanted by the police in an attempted murder case. In another incident, the police arrested Sadaqat Ali, involved in a car theft case.