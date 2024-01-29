District Football Association Elections to commence in late February: PFF NC

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) Normalisation Committee (NC) has revealed significant progress in the restructuring of football in Pakistan, adding the club scrutiny process is expected to be completed within the next three to four weeks followed by the commencement of much-anticipated District Football Association (DFA) Elections. The last date for submitting the required documents by the clubs is the 31st of January, which has already been announced by PFF. For voting, the club's scrutiny for DFA Elections will be determined by 'Physical and Documentation Scrutiny' in due course.

The PFF NC, in a statement, expressed admiration for the football community's achievements. "It is amazing to see what the football community has done." It highlighted the significant number of matches played and the extensive involvement of the local football community, which has been pivotal in the success of the initiative. "A total 1800 plus matches of the clubs have been played and over 300 local football community has been involved without whom it could not have been so successful," it added.

Discussing the impact of the Pakistan Football Connect (PFC) and the All Pakistan District Championship (APDC), the PFF NC pointed out its crucial role in eliminating bogus clubs from the system. "The PFC and the APDCs already have resulted in the vast majority of bogus clubs being finally removed from the football system." After completing the club scrutiny process, the PFF NC outlined the next steps in the PFF's plan. "Once scrutiny of the clubs is finished, the Election process will go straight to the District level while the remaining part of APDCs will be finished in conjunction with the newly elected DFAs," it explained.

"This progression is vital for the further development and organization of football at the district level. The timeline for the DFA Elections is set for late February, with the exact date to be officially announced by the PFF after approval from the FIFA, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and the PFF Election Committee," it concluded.