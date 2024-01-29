FBR, FMU to enhance coordination to combat illicit finance

ISLAMABAD - The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Chairman Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana emphasised the need for sustained collaboration between Federal Board of Reve­nue (FBR) and Financial Monitor­ing Unit (FMU) for development of quality financial intelligence on tax evasion and its optimal utilisation in investigations. The chairman said this while address­ing the concluding ceremony of the FBR-FMU Joint Workshop on Financial Intelligence for Tax Evasion organised with the as­sistance of FCDO’s UPSCALE Pro­gramme in FBR headquarters on 27-28 January, 2024.

The FBR chairman congratu­lated the Directorate General (DG) of Intelligence and Investi­gation-Inland Revenue and the FMU for organising the event and desired for further enhancement of this partnership to achieve the unanimous goal of combat­ing illicit finance. Mr Tiwana also thanked Mr Lewis Evans of Brit­ish High Commission, present at the occasion, for providing assis­tance in organising the event.

Ms Lubna Farooq, DG of FMU, thanked FBR and FCDO and un­derscored the need for sustained coordination between FBR and FMU for enhancing the knowl­edge base and promoting mutual understanding for combating tax fraud and tax evasion. This col­laborative approach, she said, will enhance the effectiveness of investigations and contribute to a more robust and interconnected framework for combating finan­cial crimes. The workshop was also attended by the analysts of FMU and investigating officers of the Directorate General of Intel­ligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue. The workshop focused on identifying and understand­ing risk areas for financial intel­ligence on tax crimes.