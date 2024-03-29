Abettors of electricity theft will be given exemplary punishment, warns PM

Govt decides to install smart meters on transformers under PSDP n Shehbaz Sharif lauds Pakistan Navy for safeguarding country’s maritime interests n APNS delegation calls on PM n Shehbaz Sharif assures to resolve issues faced by journalist community.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Thursday chaired a high level meeting to control electricity theft and directed the con­cerned authorities to take immediate disci­plinary action against the officers besides awarding exemplary punishment for abetting the crime causing loss of billions of dollars.

He said, it was their responsibility to create a stable system by taking measures like launch­ing a campaign to stop electricity theft. The present situation of the economy could not bear the problem of electric­ity theft, he added. He said a strategy should be formulated at the earliest for decreasing line losses and for up­gradation of transmis­sion lines. He said that generation companies were a burden on the national exchequer and work should be started on their privatization at the earliest. A report on complete plan for solar­ization of tubewells in Balochistan should be presented, he added.

During the meeting, it was de­cided to install smart meters on transformers under the public sector development programme. Feeder monitors would be de­ployed at the feeders which were causing huge losses.

The meeting was briefed that the areas with low rate of elec­tricity theft would have less load-shedding.

An amendment was brought in Section 462 (O) of Pakistan Pe­nal Code through an ordinance to make electricity theft a cognizable offense. Due to the anti-theft cam­paign in September last year, the rate of electricity theft had seen a considerable drop.

The prime minister said under the anti-theft campaign, since September 2023, Rs 57 billions have been recovered. A whole of the government approach was adopted during the campaign to stop theft of electricity. Under the electricity anti-theft campaign, 45,777 people in Punjab, 1250 in Sindh, 5121 in Khyber Pakh­tunkhwa and 181 were arrested in Balochistan.

During the campaign, 350 per­sonnel of distribution companies were suspended for their bad performance. It was told that the task forces set up at district and division levels for stopping theft of electricity would be given part of the recovery amount for their good performance.

Federal Minister for Power Awais Ahmed Leghari, Feder­al Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Azam Na­zeer Tarar, Federal Minister for Industry and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, Federal Min­ister for Information and Broad­casting Attaullah Tarar, Federal Minister for Petroleum Musadiq Malik and relevant officers at­tended the meeting.

‘PM lauds Pakistan Navy’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if on Thursday visited the Naval Headquarters here wherein he appreciated the services of Paki­stan Navy to safeguard the mar­itime interest of the country de­spite limited resources.

The prime minister, who was accompanied by the federal ministers, especially lauded the professional response of the Pa­kistan Navy to foil the recent ter­rorist attack on Naval Airbase Turbat. Upon arrival, the prime minister was welcomed by the Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf and was present­ed Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out naval contingent.

The prime minister also laid a wreath at the Shuhada monu­ment and afterwards was intro­duced to the Principal Staff Offi­cers of Naval Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the Regional Mar­itime Security milieu and opera­tional readiness of the Pakistan Navy were discussed.

The Naval Chief apprised the prime minister on roles, capabil­ities and future modernization plans of the Pakistan Navy.

Later on a detailed briefing was presented by Deputy Chief of Naval Staff (Operations) on the prevailing maritime envi­ronment, challenges being faced by Pakistan Navy and its re­sponse to meet the challenges.

The prime minister was espe­cially apprised about the capa­bility requirements of Pakistan Navy to meet the current and fu­ture challenges being faced by the country in the maritime do­main.

He was also apprised of the measures to benefit from eco­nomic prospects of the maritime sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if stressed that a strong econo­my held the key to meet all the challenges faced by the country. Towards the end, the prime min­ister also visited the Command Operations Centre of Pakistan Navy.

The naval chief thanked the prime minister for his visit and reposing his confidence in the Navy.

He also assured that Pakistan Navy with Allah’s help would continue to defend the country’s sea frontiers and maritime in­terests and would shoulder the responsibilities with honour both during peace and war.

‘Revival of economy topmost priority’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Shar­if says revival of economy is big­gest challenge and topmost pri­ority of the government. Talking to a delegation of All Pakistan Newspapers Society in Islam­abad, he said a plan is underway to modernize revenue collection system.

The Prime Minister said that the Federal Board of Revenue is being fully digitized and ef­forts are afoot to increase the tax base. He highlighted that the government recently organized Tax Excellence Awards aimed at encouraging active taxpayers, exporters and women entrepre­neurs.

Shehbaz Sharif said a whole-of-government approach is being adopted to check pow­er theft, worth billions of rupees.

The Prime Minister said privat­ization of government-owned enterprises, institutional re­forms, internal and external in­vestment and austerity are the government’s priorities.

Lauding the role of Media in ensuring good governance and providing awareness to the pub­lic, he urged the industry to ef­fectively highlight the fruits of economic stability under SIFC.

Terming fake news a big chal­lenge, he underscored the need for working together against curbing this issue.

Shehbaz Sharif said the gov­ernment believes in the freedom of the press and is taking all-out steps in this regard.

He also invited the journalist community to support the gov­ernment in its efforts for the de­velopment and prosperity of Pa­kistan.