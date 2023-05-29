BRICS, USA and the possibility of peace

The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine has had far-reaching implications, including its impact on the global financial system. In recent years, there has been a growing trend among certain countries, particularly the BRICS nations of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, to reduce their dependence on the US Dollar as the primary mode of international payment. This trend has been motivated by a variety of factors, including concerns about the stability of the US economy and a desire for increased economic independence. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has served as a catalyst for this trend, as it has highlighted the need for countries to reduce their vulnerability to geopolitical risks.

The US Dollar has long been the dominant currency in international trade, with the majority of transactions conducted in Dollars. This has given the United States significant power and influence in global financial markets, but it has also made other countries vulnerable to the fluctuations of the US economy. For example, when the US Federal Reserve raises interest rates, it can cause capital to flow out of other countries and back into the United States, which can lead to instability in those countries.

The BRICS nations have recognized the risks associated with their dependence on the US Dollar and are taking steps to reduce it. One of the ways they are doing this is by establishing alternative payment systems that bypass the US Dollar entirely. For example, China has created the Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), which allows financial institutions to conduct transactions in Chinese Yuan without going through the US banking system. This system is designed to reduce the risk of US sanctions and other forms of financial coercion.

Similarly, Russia and China are working together to create a new international payment system that will allow countries to conduct transactions in their own currencies, without having to go through the US Dollar. This system, which is still in development, is expected to reduce the power of the US Dollar in global financial markets and increase the independence of other countries. In addition to these alternative payment systems, the BRICS nations are also exploring the possibility of creating their own currencies to compete with the US Dollar. For example, China has been promoting the use of its own currency, the Yuan, in international trade. The Yuan is already accepted as a reserve currency by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), and China has been working to establish currency swap agreements with other countries to facilitate the use of the Yuan in trade transactions.

The BRICS nations are also working to establish their own development bank, which will provide an alternative source of funding for infrastructure and other projects. This bank, known as the New Development Bank, was established in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China. The bank is intended to provide financing to developing countries, which have traditionally relied on the World Bank and the IMF for funding. By creating their own development bank, the BRICS nations are reducing their dependence on these Western-dominated institutions and increasing their economic independence.

While the BRICS nations are taking steps to reduce their dependence on the US Dollar, it is important to note that this is not a zero-sum game. The US Dollar will continue to play an important role in global finance, and the BRICS nations are not seeking to completely replace it. Rather, they are seeking to reduce their exposure to the US economy and increase their economic independence. There are, however, risks associated with this trend. If too many countries start to reduce their reliance on the US Dollar, it could lead to a fragmentation of global financial markets and increased volatility. It could also make it more difficult for the United States to finance its debt, as demand for US Treasuries would decline. This could lead to higher interest rates and inflation in the United States, which would have negative consequences for the US economy and the global economy as a whole.

In conclusion, the BRICS nations are taking steps to reduce their dependence on the US Dollar as the primary mode of international payment. They are establishing alternative payment systems, exploring the creation of their own currencies, and creating their own development bank. While this trend is not without risks, it reflects a growing desire among certain countries to increase their economic independence and reduce their vulnerability to the fluctuations of the US economy. As the BRICS nations continue to develop their alternative financial systems and currencies, it will be interesting to see how the global financial landscape evolves and what impact it will have on the balance of power in the world.