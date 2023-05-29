PM Shehbaz claims Imran's politics, scrapping IMF deal deepened economic challanges

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took to Twitter on Monday to express his opinion on the economic understanding of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan. PM Shehbaz bashed Imran for his limited understanding of the economy and accused him of conveniently forgetting his own role in exacerbating economic challenges.

The prime minister's tweets read, "Looks like Imran Niazi's understanding of the economy and the broader environment in which it operates is quite limited. He also conveniently forgets his own role in deepening economic challenges. From scrapping the IMF deal, he has always wished Pakistan to default."

PM Shehbaz further added, "This is in addition to the adverse impact his politics of non-stop agitation, long marches, and dharna has had on the economy in terms of causing political instability. Even Pakistani investors would shy away from investing their capital in such an unstable environment deliberately created by Imran Niazi."

Citing the recent events of May 9, the prime minister highlighted the economic repercussions, stating, "The terrible events of May 9 alone have cost the economy billions of rupees & are an irrefutable endorsement of his nefarious designs. This is not to mention the plethora of corruption cases he is involved in."

However, PM Shehbaz acknowledged that Pakistan does face economic challenges but asserted that the doomsday scenario is now in the past.

He mentioned sincere efforts being made to address the challenges through economic belt-tightening and timely policy interventions. PM Shehbaz stressed the need to reduce dependence on imports, combat inflation, and focus on making exports, investment, and productivity the driving forces of the economy.

"We are also working with friends and partners to bridge the financing gaps where needed. The real challenge for us is to reduce our dependence on imports and bring down inflation, which is possible when we make exports, investment, and productivity the engine of the economy. This is where our efforts are headed," PM Shehbaz concluded.