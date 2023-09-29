Friday, September 29, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Rehabilitation boosts education in Landi Kotal schools

Ahmad Nabi
September 29, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Khyber   -  As part of the rehabilitation program, learning and cleaning kits, along with other facilities, were provided to 20 government-run schools in Tehsil Landi Kotal on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that in 2022, flash floods damaged numerous government schools, in addition to private properties.

In connection with this initiative, a gathering was organized at Government Primary School Gul Ahmad Kelley, Walibaig Khel, Landi Kotal. The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Irshad Mohmand as the Chief Guest, along with concerned officials, teachers, and students. 

Under the supervision of the Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP), the district administration, and the district education department, 289 learning kits, cleaning kits, and books were distributed among the students and teachers of government educational institutions.

Pak school awarded two UNESCO awards

Addressing the gathering, Assistant Commissioner Irshad Mohmand emphasized the importance of education and commended the SRSP and the Education Department for providing learning and security kits and initiating productive training sessions for the teachers. He also informed the participants about the rehabilitation schemes for schools initiated by the provincial government.

With the support of the Foreign Commonwealth Fund, the rehabilitation of the first phase of Staterun schools will be completed by the end of 2023.

Tags:

Ahmad Nabi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-09-29/Lahore/epaper_img_1695968163.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023