Rehabilitation boosts education in Landi Kotal schools

Khyber - As part of the rehabilitation program, learning and cleaning kits, along with other facilities, were provided to 20 government-run schools in Tehsil Landi Kotal on Tuesday.

It is worth noting that in 2022, flash floods damaged numerous government schools, in addition to private properties.

In connection with this initiative, a gathering was organized at Government Primary School Gul Ahmad Kelley, Walibaig Khel, Landi Kotal. The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner (AC) Irshad Mohmand as the Chief Guest, along with concerned officials, teachers, and students.

Under the supervision of the Sarhad Rural Support Program (SRSP), the district administration, and the district education department, 289 learning kits, cleaning kits, and books were distributed among the students and teachers of government educational institutions.

Addressing the gathering, Assistant Commissioner Irshad Mohmand emphasized the importance of education and commended the SRSP and the Education Department for providing learning and security kits and initiating productive training sessions for the teachers. He also informed the participants about the rehabilitation schemes for schools initiated by the provincial government.

With the support of the Foreign Commonwealth Fund, the rehabilitation of the first phase of Staterun schools will be completed by the end of 2023.