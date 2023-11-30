Tax net expansion vital for economy: LCCI President

Lahore - A delegation of Punjab Danish School and Center of Excellence Authority paid a study tour to the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday. LCCI President Kashif Anwar warmly welcomed the delegation and answered their questions in detail ranging from tax to private sector’s role in policy making. The delegation of Punjab Danish School and Center of Excellence Authority, consisting Accounts Officers of All Danish Schools, was led by the Managing Director Ahmer Malik. Col. (R) Jawad Ahmad and Umer Fayyaz also spoke on the occasion. Tax Advisor Jalal Ahsan gave briefing on tax base and rules and regulations. LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that we have to adopt a positive approach and should also appreciate the good initiatives taken by the government. He said that we used to talk about the children out of school but it also should be mentioned that Punjab Danish School and Center of Excellence is providing education to 45,000 students with respect. Talking about taxation, LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that the masses have to play their vital role for tax net expansion and also urged the trade and industrial associations to educate their members about the benefits of becoming taxpayers by filing returns. LCCI President said that from the platform of Lahore Chamber, we are emphasizing on the importance of filing tax return in order to broaden tax base. He informed the delegation that the primary function of LCCI is policy advocacy.