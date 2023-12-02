Missing female student not recovered despite passing a week

MUZAFFARGARH - Parents of female student on Friday demanded Punjab IGP for recovery of their kid went missing for a week from here.

The father of the girl, Ashraf, resident of Chak No 5 of suburban area of tehsil Rangpur said that he had registered a complaint with Rangpur police station as his daughter named Sonum, 12, a student of 9th class had been missing for the past seven days. The parent suspected that their daughter was abducted by some unidentified accused. They lamented that police failed to produce their child as yet.

The SHO of Rangpur police station, on the other hand, told that police were making hectic efforts to recover the child. He assured that soon the accused would be sent behind the bar and the complaint of the patents

