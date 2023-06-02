Free eye surgical camps for police employees underway in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD- Eye surgical camps for employees of Sindh Police are being organized in four districts of Hyderabad range in which free treatment and surgery facilities are being provided to them. On the special directives of Inspector General Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, camps are being organized in four districts of the range from May 22 and will be continued till June 15, 2023, statement said. In this regard, the treatment and operation process is going on under the supervision of ophthalmologists at the Regional Police Hospital, Hyderabad.