Friday, June 02, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Free eye surgical camps for police employees underway in Hyderabad

STAFF REPORT
June 02, 2023
Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD- Eye surgical camps for employees of Sindh Police are being organized in four districts of Hyderabad range in which free treatment and surgery facilities are being provided to them. On the special directives of Inspector General Police Ghulam Nabi Memon and DIG Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, camps are being organized in four districts of the range from May 22 and will be continued till June 15, 2023, statement said. In this regard, the treatment and operation process is going on under the supervision of ophthalmologists at the Regional Police Hospital, Hyderabad. 

Tags:

STAFF REPORT

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-06-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1685592833.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023