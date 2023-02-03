Share:

LARKANA-Two suspects allegedly raped a 16-year-old girl, Shahnila, a daughter of Muhammad Moosa Tatri near Mohenjo Daro, police said on Thursday.

According to a report, two suspects allegedly sexually assaulted the teenage girl, Shahnila, daughter of Muhammad Moosa Tatri, in Tatri village near Mohenjo Daro. In this regard, a report has been filed against Zubair Tatri and Ghulam Muhammad Tatri who molested the girl at Veehar police station. The police have arrested one of the accused, Ahmed Nawaz Tatri, the father of Ghulam Muhammad Tatri.

Shahnila Tatri, the alleged rape victim, told the media that two suspects, Zubair Tatri and Ghulam Muhammad Tatri, entered the house and abducted her at gunpoint. She said that they took her to an empty place and sexually assaulted her throughout the night. She said that there were other people involved in helping the accused whom she did not know. She said that the accused had destroyed her life. She demanded justice from the authorities.

Meanwhile, the girl’s father, Muhammad Musa Tatri, told the media that the accused had ruined her daughter’s life. We have lodged a complaint at the police station, but the police did not arrest the accused. He said that there was a threat to their lives. He demanded arrest of the accused.

Meanwhile, the Veehar police said that they had filed a case against the two accused who molested the girl. The father of one of the accused had been arrested, while raids were being conducted to arrest the real accused.