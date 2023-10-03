Adenovirus, commonly known as conjunctivitis or pink eye, has become a widespread issue across Balochistan. This contagious disease, caused by several viruses, poses a significant threat to human well-being. It presents with various symptoms, including eye pain, a burning sensation, excessive eye discharge, teary eyes, a sore throat, a runny nose, and occasionally fever, collectively referred to as eyefleet.
Much like the spread of coronaviruses, adenovirus is highly transmissible, primarily through physical contact and close proximity. Preventing the further spread of adenovirus involves adopting good hygiene practices, such as frequent handwashing and refraining from touching one’s eyes.
These measures are essential to keeping the virus under control. However, seeking medical guidance and adhering to the advice of healthcare professionals is paramount. In conclusion, vigilant awareness and proactive care are crucial in managing this adenovirus outbreak in Balochistan.
IQRA BADAL KHAN,
Turbat.