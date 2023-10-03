Tuesday, October 03, 2023
ECP approves code of conduct for international observers

ECP approves code of conduct for international observers
Web Desk
10:59 PM | October 03, 2023
The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday granted approval to the code of conduct for the international observers during the general elections in the country.

The ECP session was headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in which senior officials including secretary and members of ECP participated.

On the occasion, the CEC also gave approval to the international observers’ code of conduct and also convened a session in this regard on Oct 16.

The ECP expressed satisfaction over the arrangements related to elections while the CEC also mentioned all matters to be sorted out for elections.

