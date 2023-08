Federal Minister Saad Rafique said on Friday that an application had been launched to inform the farmers about climate change.

In a statement, Rafique said: "The Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) has regularised the promotion channel".

"The new recruitments will be based only on meritocracy. $40 million grant has been restored." Rafique averred.

Speaking about the introduction of the special services for the PMD, Rafique said: "The met office will get its revenue from the new system."