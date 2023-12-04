PTI’s intra-party election against principles of democracy: Khattak

PESHAWAR - Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf Parliamentarians (PTIP) Chairman, Pervez Khattak here Sunday said that the intra-party election of PTI was against the principles of democracy and the right to vote.

Expressing his concerns over the intra-party election of Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf, Pervez Khattak termed the PTI’s intra-party election as a political gimmick and merely paperwork. Talking to media persons here, Pervez Khattak said the PTI election has revealed a lack of democracy in the party.

He claimed that the former chairman of PTI did not tolerate anyone and his irrational decisions caused the dissolution of Punjab and KP assemblies. Following the end of the PTI Government in the centre, Pervez Khattak claimed that the former PTI chairman thought he would not let the country run and wanted to spread political chaos in the country, and KP and Punjab assemblies were prematurely dissolved. He said the political chaos continued for one and a half years in the country, which affected the country’s economy and GDP. Pervez Khattak criticised the former PTI chairman’s act of disclosing a state secret by waving the alleged cypher in a public rally last year, a case for which he is currently under trial. He said PTIP politics revolved around the masses and the development of Pakistan as well as the resolution of masses issues cornerstone of his party policies.