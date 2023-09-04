4 held in search operation; weapons recovered

Peshawar - Kohat Police arrested 4 accused in a search and strike operation on Sunday.

The police also recovered weapons from their possession including 1 Kalashnikov, 2 pistols, 1 Kalashnikov, 8 chargers and hundreds of cartridges.

The arrested accused ware identified as Ahsan Khan, Nasrullah Khan, Asim and Mehmood, all residents of Jangal Khel.

The operation was led by DSP Headquarters Muhammad Nawab Khan and SHO Jangal Khel Ruman Khan along with a police force. Cases have been registered against the arrested armed criminals in Jangal Khel Police Station.

Criminals arrested in Peshawar:

The Capital City Police during a crackdown against outlaws on Sunday arrested four criminals wanted to police in many cases in the jurisdiction of Badhber Police Station.

The operation was carried out on the direction of SP Sadar Division Malik Habib Khan, led by SHO Nasir Farid Khattak under the supervision of DSP Ziaullah Khan.

The arrested criminals were identified as Falak Niaz, Sharafat, Inamullah and Wajid. Two Kalashnikovs, one rifle, one pistol and cartridges were recovered from their possession. The police registered the case and started investigations.