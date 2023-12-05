Tuesday, December 05, 2023
Pakistan, Mexico vow to boost ties for regional development

Pakistan, Mexico vow to boost ties for regional development
Web Desk
10:02 PM | December 05, 2023
Pakistan and Mexico have agreed to promote bilateral affairs between the two countries to further cement relations in diverse fields.

The commitment was reiterated between Additional Foreign Secretary of Pakistani Mariam Aftab and Mexican Ambassador for Africa, Central Asia and Middle East Jose Tripp in a meeting in Islamabad today.

Additional Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to further broaden its ties with Mexico, particularly in the areas of trade, agriculture, investment, science & technology, and people-to-people contacts.

She underscored that Pakistan is firmly focusing on imperatives of geo-economics and pursuing policies that would promote peace, growth, development, and regional connectivity.

The two sides expressed satisfaction at the cooperation between their delegations at various international organizations and forums especially in the United Nations, and on the question of Security Council Reform.

Regional and global matters including Afghanistan, Palestine, and the situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were discussed during the consultations.

Web Desk

