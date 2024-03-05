Musical Exchange Program brings Pak, US artists together

ISLAMABAD - The rich tapestry of Pakistan’s musical heritage, interwoven with the vibrant melodies of American music, takes center stage this year as the U.S. Embassy proudly supports the FACE Music Mela Festival and a unique cultural exchange program.
DCM Andrew Schofer expressed his pride in the collaboration yesterday, stating, “The U.S. Embassy is honored to partner with local organizations to promote Pakistan’s extraordinary musical heritage – and infuse it with American musical notes.” Through the U.S. Embassy-supported “ArtEngage” program, the aim is to preserve and blend the diverse musical traditions of Pakistan and the United States. This year, American musicians Evan Hatfield, Bryce Lamar, and Lis Viegas have journeyed to Pakistan under this initiative, ready to engage with Pakistani artists through collaborative performances.
“Support for the performing arts reflects the U.S. values of tolerance and respect for diversity,” remarked DCM Andrew Schofer, emphasizing the program’s commitment to fostering cultural understanding through music.
This musical exchange program marks another chapter in a long history of cultural diplomacy. Since the 1940s, the United States has supported similar initiatives, sending American artists abroad and welcoming musicians from around the world to share their talents on American soil. “The power of music transcends geographic or political boundaries, creating common ground for people around the world,” Schofer added, highlighting the universal language that unites individuals across cultures.
As these talented musicians come together to blend their distinct sounds, the U.S.-funded exchange program not only celebrates the artistry of music but also nurtures lasting bonds of friendship and understanding between the people of the United States and Pakistan.