ZTBL playing pivotal role in economy through development of agri sector

ISLAMABAD - ZTBL is country’s premier specialized financial institution, playing a pivotal role in the economy through development of agriculture sector. Accord­ing to a press release, the Bank is maintaining its po­sition as largest supplier of institutional agricultur­al credit on account of efficient fund management, effective recycling of Bank’s recovery proceeds and proper administrative and financial controls.

The six decades of ZTBL history has witnessed highest ever profit before tax of Rs. 17,606 mil­lion (Rs. 7,458 million in 2022), with after tax profit of Rs. 10,984 million (Rs. 5,123 million in 2022) in 2023 with EPS at Rs. 2.10 in 2023 as compared to 0.97 in 2022. The credit of Rs. 93 Billion haS been extended to over 300,000 farm­ers during the year. ZTBL remained major partic­ipant in PM Kissan Package-2022 by disbursing Rs. 29.5 Billion especially for farm mechanization and flood affected areas. ZTBL has improved its CAR (Capital Adequacy Ratio) to 37.76% which is well above the SBP requirement (11.50%).

It will not be out of place to mention that chairman, BoD, Naeemuddin Khan having vast and versatile experience of over 40 years and remained President/CEO of the Bank of Punjab, where he played pivotal role in turning around the Bank, and President/CEO, Mr. Tahir Yaqoob Bhatti, a high profile Banker having over 30 years of rich experience, completely revived Punjab Cooperative Bank Limited in the capacity of Pres­ident/CEO, and also played major part in conver­sion of Faysal Bank into Islamic Bank, assumed the charge of their respective slots during third quarter of 2023. The above phenomenal and record improvements in all KPIs of ZTBL were visibly registered subsequent to said change in management and BoD. The role of ZTBL in pro­motion of agriculture sector has helped agricul­ture sector of the country contributing 22.9% in GDP, employing nearly 37.4% of labor force and a base for other industries which is surely the backbone of country’s economy. Subsistence and small farmers, having upto 12.5 acres of land comprising 89% of the total farmers, are the building block of agricultural landscape.