ISLAMABAD - National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) in pursuance to become a cyber-resilient organisation, has “reached yet another milestone” by bagging ISO 27001 certification. NADRA is now ISO certified in ID card printing, networks & communications, infrastructure, and information security departments, according to a statement issued by the authority. It has now certified for information security management systems (ISMS) and has one of the most rigorous information security standards worldwide, it added. NADRA has recently received this certification in recognition of its “exceptional commitment” to protecting and safeguarding its information assets, the statement said. “International Standards Organisation (ISO) certification reflects that NADRA processes of managing its ID assets are governed by international standards, as endorsed by third party audit,” said Chairman NADRA Tariq Malik while congratulating the team. He elaborated that certification was testament to the authority’s commitment to ensure that security processes and procedures were in compliance with international security best practices, and audited regularly. Security by Default (SbD) and Privacy by Design (PbD) protocols are two fundamental strategies at the heart of NADRA’s product and service’s development life cycle, he added. “This further reinforces NADRA’s commitment to maintain security, and integrity of citizen data and validates the security built into the application design and processes,” added the chairman. It is pertinent to mention here that ISO is an independent, and non-governmental organisation, which brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, and market relevant international standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. Similarly, ISO 27001 is an internationally recognised best practices framework.