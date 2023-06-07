Wednesday, June 07, 2023
LHC bars authorities from arresting former first lady till June 13

Web Desk
5:15 PM | June 07, 2023
National

The Lahore High Court has barred the authorities from arresting the former first lady and the wife of PTI chairman in any case till June 13.

The Lahore High Court conducted a hearing of a petition seeking details of the cases registered against the former first lady.

Punjab police, FIA and Anti-Corruption submitted their reports in the court. Additional Attorney General Javed Awan presented the report of Islamabad Police in the court.

The court ordered the submission of the report signed by the IG Islamabad.

After which the court restrained the police from arresting the former first lady in any case till June 13.

