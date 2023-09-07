COAS at the helm - steering Pakistan to economic resurgence

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan's economic trajectory over the past few years has been one marked by turbulence. The rupee, once sturdy, has been increasingly shadowed by the towering US dollar. This economic dip has roots in varied factors: trade imbalances, escalating debts, dwindling foreign investments, political upheavals, and security uncertainties. Moreover, the weight of housing 4 million Afghan refugees, their subsequent involvements in illicit activities, and a deepening quagmire of dollar smuggling, has not made the journey any easier. The shadowy realm of the Hawala/Hundi system, alongside crafty currency mafias, has orchestrated an artificial rupee shortage, further weakening its stance.
Yet, despite this challenging backdrop, one figure has emerged as a beacon of hope and determination: General Syed Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). His unwavering resolve to yank the economy from its quagmire is emblematic of a new era of robust leadership.
A collaboration between the government and the Pakistan Army, under the aegis of the COAS, has paved the way for formidable measures. The inception of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) exemplifies this determination. Tasked with eradicating bureaucratic snags and clearing the path for foreign direct investment, SIFC promises a smoother, more streamlined route for investors. With its singular focus on everything from agriculture to the burgeoning tech sector, it holds the promise of a diversified and robust economic future.
Strides have also been made in fortifying the nation's gateways. Enhanced monitoring systems at crucial junctures, paired with the State Bank's biometric measures, stand testament to a comprehensive strategy to thwart economic malefactors. Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar's robust crackdown on economic malfeasance, in synchronization with the COAS's vision, is signalling a zero-tolerance stance towards economic misconduct.
The Interim Government's accession has heralded a renewed sense of urgency and commitment, embodied by the COAS's proactive measures. Addressing the traders' apprehensions over the dollar's transparency and ensuring curbs on smuggling and hoarding resonate with this commitment. And the results are beginning to show — a slightly bruised dollar offers glimpses of a recovering rupee.
Moreover, the COAS's directives to curtail illicit trading, especially in regions like Balochistan and Karachi, are expansive. The recent prevention of sugar smuggling into Afghanistan by the Frontier Corps Balochistan (North) underscores this commitment. All these endeavours paint a portrait of a leader with an indomitable will to uplift the nation’s economic health. The COAS’s determined endeavours have not only evoked admiration but also garnered the unwavering support of the business fraternity. As the nation’s gears move towards economic stability, one thing is abundantly clear: the COAS is not just at the helm, he’s steering the ship with masterful precision. And as Pakistan sails forward, there’s palpable optimism that its people will soon savour the fruits of this economic renaissance.