Forex trading reflects global financial stability: Experts

KARACHI - The Business Administration Department of Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) here on Sunday organised an awareness seminar on “Forex Trading Awareness for Modern Entrepreneurs” to enlighten students about the opportunities in the Forex trading industry. According to a university spokesperson, presenting a comprehensive overview of the scope, importance and various modes of the Forex markets, renowned Master Trader and financial analyst, Muhammad Samiullah Khan, said that Forex market was a place where money meets opportunity and you are needed to trade smart to take the full advantage of the opportunities. Empowering trade with cutting-edge technology, we set well defined goals to enhance your trading journey with trader’s insight and intuition, he said. He underscored that the key to trading success was emotional discipline. Be patient and trust the process. Forex trading involves buying and selling currencies on the foreign exchange market. It is the largest and liquid financial market globally, with an average daily trading volume exceeding $6 trillion, he concluded. Speaking on the auspicious occasion, the chairman of Business Administration Department said that Forex trading reflected global financial stability, affecting employment and living standards and the traders use candlestick patterns and Fibonacci retracements for market predictions. Forex trading can widen economic disparities depending on access to information and resources, he added.

Director, Centre for Continuing Professional Education (CCPE), Noman Ali Khan briefed the students on the technical aspects of the Forex industry. He said there is a Forex Trading System deals in Google village. You are exposed to the whole world. Benefit of Cloud Computing is that you are connected to the world without the restriction of the boundaries.