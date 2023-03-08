Share:

LAHORE - The speakers at a webinar hosted by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) yesterday on “Strengthening Women Entrepreneurship Ecosystem” in connection with the World Women Day have demanded a one-stop shop for facilitation of women entrepreneurs in Pakistan by creating a common network of the national and international development organizations with a synergized policy. The webinar was opened by Farhan Aziz Khawaja, CEO SMEDA, and was concluded by Ms. Zeba Bakhtiar, famous artist and the former President Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Quetta. Ms. Fareeha Ummar, Portfolio Manager UN Women, Ms. Masooma Sibtain, Former Vice President FPCCI, Ms. Faiqa Naseem, Deputy Director SBP, Ms. Fatima Zaka, Founder CEO of the Farmette, Ms. Hasna Sami, Director Samad Group of Industries, Ms. Nadia Jahangir Seth, GM SMEDA and Ms. Tania Buttar Deputy General Manager SMEDA were prominent amongst others who addressed the webinar. CEO SMEDA Farhan Aziz Khawaja assured that the opinions emerged in the webinar would be incorporated in the future policy recommendations as well as the initiatives to be taken for development of women entrepreneurship. He said that government was committed to empowering women entrepreneurs with professional skills in the Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) sector of the country. Speaking on this occasion, Ms. Fareeha Ummar, Portfolio Manager UN Women, said that huge women population of Pakistan should be made part of the national economy by facilitating them to become entrepreneurs through a networking of all facilitating organizations.