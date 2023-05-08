Monday, May 08, 2023
Karachi police recover two minor sisters kidnapped from Seaview during Eid

OUR STAFF REPORT
May 08, 2023
Regional, Karachi

KARACHI-The Karachi police have recovered two sisters who were allegedly abducted from Seaview during the Eid holidays, South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Irfan Baloch said on Sunday.

The DIG tweeted that the South police recovered the girls in an “excellent effort of investigation”, adding that two women were arrested as well.

The two sisters, ages three and two, went missing on April 24 and a case, under kidnapping charge, was registered at Darakshan police station on April 26, a police spokesperson said in a separate statement.

According to the spokesperson, the police were able to trace the girls with the help of intelligence and technical police in Hijrat Colony and Korangi’s Mehran Town.

The three suspects detained by the police include a man, his wife and her sister, the statement said, adding that they were being interrogated and an investigation was under way.

The family were in “emotional distress” because of the missing girls, the spokesperson added.

South Senior Superintendent of Police Syed Asad Raza had told Dawn that during Eid days, a total of 21 children had gone missing at Seaview but the police made efforts, traced their families and handed them to their parents safely.

OUR STAFF REPORT

