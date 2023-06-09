May 9 attacks: Pakistani ambassador meets US senator in Washington

Pakistan's ambassador to the United States, Masood Khan, met with US Senator Chris Van Hollen and a member of the Foreign Relations Committee in Washington.

According to a statement released by ambassador Khan, the two discussed ways to improve and strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and the US on several different fronts. During their meeting, Senator Hollen emphasised his support for strong ties between the two nations, particularly in the realms of economics, commerce, and education.

These discussions come amidst a recent campaign led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), during which they approached US lawmakers to pressure the Biden administration to address human rights concerns within Pakistan.

It is to be noted that over 60 US lawmakers wrote a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the matter. During a meeting with Congressman Greg Casar, PTI also urged him to sponsor a bill that would link US military aid to Pakistan with the country's human rights situation.

The meeting between ambassador Khan and Senator Hollen took place following a protest in Pakistan on May 9, during which supporters of the PTI allegedly violently attacked government and military installations in response to the arrest of former premier and PTI chief.