Dengue larvae found at 497 spots across Lahore

LAHORE - The district administration during inspection in the city recovered dengue larvae from 497 places during the last 24 hours. A spokesman for the DC office said on Tuesday, so far this year, dengue larvae have been destroyed from 18,908 places in the city. Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider issued specific directives to the ACs, asking them to initiate punitive action against all commercial establishments where positive dengue larvae have been found. On the directions of DC, Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir reviewed the performance of teams in the UC 120A block and directed them to identify dengue larvae and ensure 100 per cent coverage of hotspots. While Assistant Commissioner City Rai Babar inspected the work of Team No. 1 and 2 at UC 29 Taxali Gate. The DC said immediate actions are being taken wherever dengue larvae were found, and dengue teams focus on hotspots and high-risk areas for special coverage, she added. Rafia Haider urged the citizens to cooperate with dengue teams and also advised them to keep their homes, surroundings and outdoor environments clean and tidy.

PDMA issues flood alert fact sheet

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued flood alert fact sheet on the instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, here on Tuesday. According to the PDMA spokesperson, 12 to 20 mm of rain has been recorded in Sialkot and Gujarat in the last 24 hours. Monsoon rains are expected across the province in the next 24 hours. The water flow in all the rivers and barrages of Punjab is at normal level. The water level in Mangala Dam was 52 per cent, Tarbela 69 per cent, the spokesperson added. The water level in Indian dams on Sutlej, Beas is up to 34 per cent. This month, 20 houses were affected by the monsoon rains, 36 people were injured, six people died and 36 animals were killed. Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia said that financial support would be provided to the affected families as per the instructions of the Punjab government. He said arrangements are complete in view of urban flash flooding and flood risk in vulnerable districts.

PDMA Control Room and District Emergency Operation centres are monitoring the situation 24/7, the DG said. In view of possible rains, the DG PDMA issued instructions to the Wasa administration to ensure drainage of water from the low lying areas. He further said that the administration should ensure the elimination of encroachments from the channels of rivers and canals. Avoid unnecessary travel in rainy weather, avoid touching electric wires and poles, he said. In case of any emergency call PDMA helpline 1129.