Thursday, July 11, 2024
PTI's Sanam Javed gets clean chit in Gujranwala case

PTI's Sanam Javed gets clean chit in Gujranwala case
Web Desk
4:47 PM | July 10, 2024
National

The Lahore High Court discharged diehard PTI worker Sanam Javed on Wednesday in a May 9 riots case lodged against her in Gujranwala.

A two-judge bench, led by Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, heard Sanam's appeal against her physical remand in the Gujranwala case.

The court, while granting the petition, ordered that she be discharged from the case.

Sanam Javed had moved the Lahore High Court against the decision of the Gujranwala anti-terrorism court regarding her physical remand in a May 9 riots case.

Web Desk

National

