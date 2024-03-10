A call to unite for health equity: PSW and DRAP collaborate for digital solutions

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerat­ed the digital transformation of trade in many countries which realized that access to digitally enabled services is key to mitigate the crisis and fast-track re­covery. While trade in some service sectors slowed down as a result of transport and travel restrictions, others have been more robust, due to their capacity to use digital technologies. As the demand for pharma­ceutical products surged during the pan­demic, many countries realized the need for digital transformation of the pharma industry and its associated supply chain to ensure a regular and consistent supply of life saving drugs to the general public.

However, the intricate nature of the pharmaceutical supply chain, from raw material importation to drug produc­tion and distribution, presents numerous challenges at each stage, causing delays and disruptions. Import hurdles and fluc­tuating prices of raw materials often re­sult in production delays, impacting the availability of medicines in the market. Recognizing the need to improve the situ­ation, the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has partnered with DRAP to introduce digital services aimed at streamlining the import process of donated drugs.

A primary focus of the collaboration is the digitization of the submission and issuance of documents for donated medi­cines; a move designed to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the phar­maceutical supply chain. PSW’s goal is to streamline the importation process of donated drugs, ensuring a smoother flow into the market. All relevant stakeholders, including international and non-govern­mental organizations, are now required to subscribe to PSW, ensuring compliance and facilitating the seamless flow of do­nated drugs into the country.

The integration of DRAP with the PSW platform represents a significant milestone in addressing the medicine shortage crisis. By electronically integrating cross-border trade-related processes, both entities aim to expedite the clearance of pharmaceuti­cal products, thereby mitigating the chal­lenges associated with drug scarcity due to supply chain disruptions. This collabora­tive effort seeks to establish a more robust and responsive system that can adapt to the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry. While these initiatives mark posi­tive strides toward resolving the medicine shortage issue in Pakistan, sustained ef­forts from all stakeholders are imperative. Ongoing collaboration between govern­ment agencies, private entities, and inter­national organizations is essential to cre­ate a comprehensive, long-term solution. This concerted approach will not only alle­viate the immediate concerns surrounding drug shortages but also pave the way for a more resilient and efficient pharmaceu­tical supply chain in Pakistan. The success of these digital initiatives may serve as a blueprint for other countries grappling with similar challenges, offering a glimpse into the transformative power of technol­ogy in addressing critical healthcare issues on a global scale.

SHIRIN ABBASY

The writer is Head of Market­ing and Communications, Pakistan Single Window.