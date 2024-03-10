A call to unite for health equity: PSW and DRAP collaborate for digital solutions

The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the digital transformation of trade in many countries which realized that access to digitally enabled services is key to mitigate the crisis and fast-track recovery. While trade in some service sectors slowed down as a result of transport and travel restrictions, others have been more robust, due to their capacity to use digital technologies. As the demand for pharmaceutical products surged during the pandemic, many countries realized the need for digital transformation of the pharma industry and its associated supply chain to ensure a regular and consistent supply of life saving drugs to the general public.
However, the intricate nature of the pharmaceutical supply chain, from raw material importation to drug production and distribution, presents numerous challenges at each stage, causing delays and disruptions. Import hurdles and fluctuating prices of raw materials often result in production delays, impacting the availability of medicines in the market. Recognizing the need to improve the situation, the Pakistan Single Window (PSW) has partnered with DRAP to introduce digital services aimed at streamlining the import process of donated drugs.
A primary focus of the collaboration is the digitization of the submission and issuance of documents for donated medicines; a move designed to enhance the efficiency and transparency of the pharmaceutical supply chain. PSW’s goal is to streamline the importation process of donated drugs, ensuring a smoother flow into the market. All relevant stakeholders, including international and non-governmental organizations, are now required to subscribe to PSW, ensuring compliance and facilitating the seamless flow of donated drugs into the country.
The integration of DRAP with the PSW platform represents a significant milestone in addressing the medicine shortage crisis. By electronically integrating cross-border trade-related processes, both entities aim to expedite the clearance of pharmaceutical products, thereby mitigating the challenges associated with drug scarcity due to supply chain disruptions. This collaborative effort seeks to establish a more robust and responsive system that can adapt to the evolving needs of the pharmaceutical industry. While these initiatives mark positive strides toward resolving the medicine shortage issue in Pakistan, sustained efforts from all stakeholders are imperative. Ongoing collaboration between government agencies, private entities, and international organizations is essential to create a comprehensive, long-term solution. This concerted approach will not only alleviate the immediate concerns surrounding drug shortages but also pave the way for a more resilient and efficient pharmaceutical supply chain in Pakistan. The success of these digital initiatives may serve as a blueprint for other countries grappling with similar challenges, offering a glimpse into the transformative power of technology in addressing critical healthcare issues on a global scale.
SHIRIN ABBASY
The writer is Head of Marketing and Communications, Pakistan Single Window.